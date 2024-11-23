Competition Concerns For Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk of Denmark has agreed to take account of the European Commission's concerns about market competition for components of the firm's insulin self-injection delivery systems, reports Reuters.

While contesting allegations, the firm made the undertaking after Commission competition policy officials had reached a preliminary conclusion that Novo Nordisk had abused its dominant market position. An investigation was launched after complaints from US company Becton Dickinson, which manufactures medical devices.

The Commission said it had investigated complaints about the explicit disclaimer of liability by Novo Nordisk and "the phrasing of disclaimers in such a way as to create unfounded confusion or uncertainty in the minds of consumers as to the safety or effectiveness of using non-Novo Nordisk components in its pen delivery systems."