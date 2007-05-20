Complete surveillance for Avastin in Japan

Chugai, the Japanese unit of Swiss drug major Roche, will conduct a complete, all-patient post-marketing surveillance for its anticancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab), which was approved as a treatment for inoperable progressive and recurrent colorectal cancer last month. The investigation will be carried out by 400 cancer specialists who will collect data on patients across 900 medical institutions.
Since Chugai was urged to develop and file a New Drug Application for the drug with the Japanese drug regulator by the Health Ministry's committee on the use of unapproved drugs, the company submitted the NDA based on Phase I clinical data in Japan and the findings of Phase II and III trials overseas and the approval condition is a complete post-marketing surveillance. In Japan, the number of patients with colorectal cancer totaled about 115,000 in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze