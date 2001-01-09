Controversial Canadian patent policy upheld

A Superior Court judge in the Canadian province of Ontario has upheld aprovincial government policy which permits pharmacists in the province to provide a generic version of Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline) to patients who are depressed but not to those suffering from panic disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder.
This is because Pfizer has recently acquired two new patents on the product covering the two latter conditions, and these do not expire until 2010, while the company's patent on Zoloft's use in depression has now expired.
Ruling in a case brought by Apotex, the manufacturer of the generic version, against the provincial government's policy, which is described as unprecedented, Judge John O'Driscoll said the Health Ministry had to take this action because of the new patents, and that any other course of action would have been in violation of the federal Food and Drug Act.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze