Copley Faces Lawsuits On Investigation

After Copley Pharmaceutical of the USA said a government investigation of its products was not limited to two drugs that have already been recalled, the company's stock dropped 18%. A spokesperson for the US Attorney's office in Boston refused to comment about whether the probe had expanded or what the targets were.

In November, the company said the US Attorney's office was looking into a recall in January of the company's albuterol sulfate inhalant for asthma, after Copley learned that it could have been contaminated by microorganisms.

The US Food and Drug Administration said the contamination was a serious health risk for those with weak immune systems. Some lawsuits have been filed against the company because of the alleged contamination.