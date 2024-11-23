Corporate Investment In Argentina 1994-1996

A total of $800 million is estimated to have been invested in the Argentine pharmaceutical industry by drug companies between 1994 and 1996, according to a report compiled by Argentine magazine Redaccion.

Investment by foreign pharmaceutical companies amounted to $400 million of the total. $350 million was invested in the industry by national companies, and $50 million by pharmaceutical distributors.

One of the major investments in the Argentine drug industry by a foreign company was the acquisition by US firm Bristol-Myers Squibb of Argentia for $150 million. The latter is ranked among the top 10 companies in the local market. Laboratorios Chile of Chile acquired a 50% stake in Armstrong and Syncro, investing around $75 million, and another US company, IVAX, invested $48 million in the purchase of Elvetium and Alet, says the report.