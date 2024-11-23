Cortecs' Oral Calcitonin Nears First Filing

UK-based Cortecs looks on target to get the first product from its coreoral protein delivery program, Macritonin (salmon calcitonin), on the market for the treatment of osteoporosis within the next 12 to 18 months.

The last hurdle for the company is the results of a European Phase II/III study of Macritonin, which should undergo statistical analysis in April. If the results are positive, Cortecs plans to make its first marketing approval application in Europe in the same month.

Cortecs is looking to show that Macritonin is at least equivalent to the intranasal form of calcitonin, Novartis' Miacalcic, which is showing an extremely healthy rate of growth. Miacalcic has captured 32% of all new prescriptions for post-menopausal osteoporosis since its launch, and is now making sales of around $270 million a year.