Cosmo's out-licensed MMX technology gets EU labeling OK

Italian drugmaker Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, which is primarily focused on the optimization of therapies for gastrointestinal disorders, says that regulators in 15 European Union states have agreed the core labeling information in Marketing Autorization Applications for an ulcerative colitis drug developed using its formulation technology.
The drug in question Mesavancol/ Mesavancol (MMX mesalazine) was developed under license in a collaboration between fellow Italian pharmaceutical firm Giuliani's Mesavancol and UK company Shire. Earlier this year Cosmo received US Food and Drug Administration approval for an automated production plant that will be used to manufacture Mezavant for the US market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze