Costs Of Deep Vein Thrombosis And Pulmonary Embolism Assessed

In a recent study, the London, UK-based Office of Health Economics (which is funded by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry) stated that over 400 deaths could have been avoided if patients had been treated prophylactically for deep vein thrombosis and its complication, pulmonary embolism. This, it says, could have saved the UK National Health Service up to L82 million ($131 million) in 1993.
It is estimated that DVT, with or without pulmonary embolism (an often fatal obstruction of oxygen circulation in the lungs), occurs in approximately two in every 1,000 people in the UK each year, with the highest population being found in the hospital setting. Data from a study in Sheffield, UK, show that 9% of patients died whilst in a general hospital, and that 10% of these, or 0.9% of all admissions, died from PE.
Treatment Of DVT Due to the inefficient diagnosis of DVT, the matter of treatment is a somewhat complex issue. Patients with DVT should be treated accordingly and with the aim of preventing PE, while patients who do not have DVT should not be treated for it, both to prevent patient morbidity and to reduce costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze