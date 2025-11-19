Wednesday 19 November 2025

COUNTERFEITING AND CONTROL IN MEXICO

14 March 1994

Problems with an influx of counterfeit medicine into Mexico from Central America are being investigated by the National Chamber of Commerce, pharmaceutical industry associations and the Mexican Attorney General's Office.

Reports from southern Mexican states - Quintana, Roo, Campeche and Yucatan, as well as Guerro in the north, have mentioned smuggling operations from outside Mexico. The Mexican health authorities have been disinclined to comment on the situation but have reportedly stepped up investigations and increased vigilance at border points.

There have been reports of smuggling in the past, but these were on a small scale and were quickly suppressed, according to the authorities. The reasons given for the influx of illegal, cheaper medicines, are thought to be the susceptibility of people to lower-priced questionable products sold in the streets and at markets.

