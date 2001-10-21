CPMP recommends Xeloda for breast cancer

The European Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products hasrecommended approval of Roche's anticancer drug Xeloda (capecitabine) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer after failure of intensive chemotherapy, and in combination with Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) after failure of anthracycline treatment.

The CPMP opinion was based on a study which demonstrated that Xeloda/Taxotere is the only combination chemotherapy to show a significant survival advantage (of three months) in patients with metastatic breast cancer, compared to a standard treatment of Taxotere monotherapy. Combination therapy also showed a superior tumor shrinkage and tumor growth prevention, compared to monotherapy.