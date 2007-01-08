Crucell signs cross-licensing deal with Merck & Co

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV has signed a cross-licensing agreement with US drug major Merck & Co. In addition to previously-licensed rights to Crucell's PER.C6 cell line, the agreement allows Merck to use Crucell technology on an exclusive basis in further undisclosed vaccine fields. In return, Crucell receives access to Merck's large-scale manufacturing technology for its adenovirus vector-based (AdVac) vaccines, which will allow the firm to speed up an Ebola program which has recently entered a Phase I clinical trial. On the day of the news, December 27, shares in the Dutch firm rose 2.1% to $25.59. Crucell's malaria vaccine program is supported by the US National Institutes of Health and it also has a tuberculosis vaccine program in collaboration with the Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation; both projects are currently in Phase I trials.
