Denmark investigates Novo Nordisk

The Danish Public Prosecutor has decided to initiate preliminary investigational steps against a number of Danish companies, including Novo Nordisk, in connection with these companies' trading with the Iraqi authorities under the United Nations Oil-For-Food Program, the company announced, noting that it has not yet been presented with the formal decision, and thus is not aware of its contents.

Novo Nordisk says it will immediately approach the Public Prosecutor and intends to fully cooperate to ensure a smooth and efficient procedure. At this time, the company said it cannot determine or predict the outcome of this matter. In addition, it cannot predict how long the investigation will take or when it will be able to provide additional information.