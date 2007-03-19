Denosumab to become gold standard for osteoporosis by 2010

Massachusetts, USA-based Decision Resources, a market research firm specializing in the pharmaceutical industry, predicts that Amgen's developmental receptor activator for nuclear factor k B ligand (RANKL), denosumab, will become the clinical gold standard for the treatment of bone disorders by 2010.
The firm's research, which is detailed in a new report entitled "Osteoporosis: Turning Physician Insight into Projected Patient Share," suggests that Amgen's drug will replace the current market leader, Eli Lilly's Forteo (teriparatide), due to its improved safety profile and easier method of delivery.
The company also suggested that physician familiarity and experience with Novartis' Reclast (zoledronic acid), a once-yearly bisphosphonate infusion for postmenopausal osteoporosis, will lead to strong adoption of the drug in the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze