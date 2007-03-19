Denosumab to become gold standard for osteoporosis by 2010

Massachusetts, USA-based Decision Resources, a market research firm specializing in the pharmaceutical industry, predicts that Amgen's developmental receptor activator for nuclear factor k B ligand (RANKL), denosumab, will become the clinical gold standard for the treatment of bone disorders by 2010.

The firm's research, which is detailed in a new report entitled "Osteoporosis: Turning Physician Insight into Projected Patient Share," suggests that Amgen's drug will replace the current market leader, Eli Lilly's Forteo (teriparatide), due to its improved safety profile and easier method of delivery.

The company also suggested that physician familiarity and experience with Novartis' Reclast (zoledronic acid), a once-yearly bisphosphonate infusion for postmenopausal osteoporosis, will lead to strong adoption of the drug in the market.