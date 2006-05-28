Development of B-MS' Pargluva discontinued

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb has discontinued the development of Pargluva (muraglitazar), its dual alpha-gamma peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonist in development for type 2 diabetes. The firm says it will focus its efforts on other priority portfolio projects.

Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an approvable letter for the agent, requesting additional information on its cardiovascular safety profile (Marketletter September 19, 2005). The company determined that, in order to receive regulatory approval and to achieve commercial success for muraglitazar, further long-term CV studies were needed. The firm evaluated other diabetes alternatives likely to be available in five years and, together with a consideration of competing development opportunities in its portfolio, it has discontinued the drug.

After the CV concerns that emerged in 2005, industry observers had considered Pargluva to be at a significant commercial disadvantage to competing PPAR-gamma agents such as Takeda's Actos (pioglitazone) and GlaxoSmithKline's Avandia, (rosiglitazone maleate), as well as Eli Lilly/Amylin's Byetta (exenatide), which can all be taken with sulphonylureas. The market had clearly discounted Pargluva's importance to B-MS because on the day it announced its plans to terminate development, May 18, shares in the Princeton, New-Jersey-headquartered firm rose $0.25 to $24.38.