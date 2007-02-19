Thursday 21 November 2024

DGI completes genomic map of human diabetes genes

19 February 2007

Swiss drug major Novartis says that, in partnership with Sweden's Lund University and US research consortium the Broad Institute, it has completed a genome-wide map of human genetic variations thought to be involved in the development of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders. The firm added that the research is being made freely available to scientists around the world.

The work is a result of the Diabetes Genetics Initiative, a public-private partnership which was formed in 2004 with the goal of elucidating the genetic basis of the condition. The accord brings together diverse expertise in the fields of metabolic disease, human genetics, genomics, statistical analysis and drug development.

President of Novartis' Institutes for BioMedical Research, Mark Fishman, said: "these discoveries are but a first step," adding that, "to translate this study's provocative identification of diabetes-related genes into the invention of new medicines, will require a global effort." He also said that the group hopes other companies will adopt this novel mode of open collaboration between industry, scientists and physicians.

