Diatos acquires DaunoXome from Gilead for $4.7M

Paris, France-based Diatos SA has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with US firm Gilead Sciences on the worldwide development and commercialization rights to DaunoXome (daunorubicin, liposomal), which has been approved for AIDS/HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma. It is sold by Gilead in more than 20 countries.
Under the terms of the deal, Diatos was granted exclusive global rights to the drug in Kaposi's sarcoma, as well as all other potential indications. In exchange, Gilead will receive upfront and milestone payments of up to $4.7 million, based on regulatory approval of new indications, and royalties on net sales.
The French group intends to seek approval from European regulatory authorities for the use of DaunoXome in acute leukemia and to market the drug for Kaposi's sarcoma in Europe and Brazil.
