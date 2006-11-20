Diovan reduces level of proteinuria in diabetics

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the findings of a new trial indicate that its antihypertensive Diovan (valsartan) brings about a reduction of proteinuria in hypertensive patients with type 2 diabetes. The Diovan Reduction Of Proteinuria (DROP) study demonstrated that the agent had a dose-dependant impact on the condition that was independent of blood pressure.
The program enrolled 391 patients with type 2 diabetes who received Diovan 160mg for four weeks before either remaining on the same dosage regimen, or switching to 320mg or 640mg for a further 26 weeks. Analysis of the results revealed that those receiving higher doses of the agent achieved a greater reduction in proteinuria, 51% and 49% for 320mg and 640mg, respectively, versus 25% for the 160mg group. In addition, normal proteinuria rates were achieved by twice as many of those treated with 640mg of the drug than those in the 160mg group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze