Diovan reduces level of proteinuria in diabetics

20 November 2006

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the findings of a new trial indicate that its antihypertensive Diovan (valsartan) brings about a reduction of proteinuria in hypertensive patients with type 2 diabetes. The Diovan Reduction Of Proteinuria (DROP) study demonstrated that the agent had a dose-dependant impact on the condition that was independent of blood pressure.

The program enrolled 391 patients with type 2 diabetes who received Diovan 160mg for four weeks before either remaining on the same dosage regimen, or switching to 320mg or 640mg for a further 26 weeks. Analysis of the results revealed that those receiving higher doses of the agent achieved a greater reduction in proteinuria, 51% and 49% for 320mg and 640mg, respectively, versus 25% for the 160mg group. In addition, normal proteinuria rates were achieved by twice as many of those treated with 640mg of the drug than those in the 160mg group.

