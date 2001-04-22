Friday 22 November 2024

Disappointment for Genentech/Actelion as Veletri trial misses target

22 April 2001

Actelion and Genentech's dual endothelin receptor antagonist Veletri(tezosentan) has achieved disappointing results in the RITZ-1 trial, involving patients with acute heart failure, raising questions about the prospects of this leading compound in a new therapeutic category.

Genentech's share price dropped 8% on the day of the announcement (April 20) to $52.00, while Actelion's stock lost just over 62% to close at 220 Swiss francs. However, the impact of the decline, at least for Genentech, was mitigated by the fact that positive data on Veletri has already been reported in another Phase III trial, RITZ-2 (Marketletter March 26). Analysts have also suggested that Veletri, with a peak revenues potential of around $100 million, is of marginal importance to Genentech, although it clearly has far more significance for a firm like Actelion, which currently has no revenue stream.

The 675-patient RITZ-1 study, which was designed to evaluate the ability of Veletri plus standard treatment to reduce the clinical symptoms of AHF, based on the patient's assessment of dyspnea, failed to show an effect on either this variable or secondary endpoints, including time to death or worsening of heart failure. This conflicts with the 292-patient RITZ-2 trial results, which demonstrated statistically-significant hemodynamic benefits in its primary efficacy measure, an improvement in cardiac index six hours after infusion of the drug, compared to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze