Dr Reddy's get tentative OK for two drugs in USA

Indian firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received a tentative approvalfrom the US Food and Drug Administration to market 40mg tablets of generic forms of Eli Lilly's antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) and AstraZeneca's ulcer drug Prilosec (omeprazole).

The company plans to distribute fluoxetine through Pharmaceutical Resources, and expects to market omeprazole when it has established its own generic sales and marketing organization in the USA.

Analysts have predicted $30-$40 million turnover for Dr Reddy's from these two generic versions during the six-month exclusive marketing period.