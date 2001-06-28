Dr Reddy's get tentative OK for two drugs in USA

Indian firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received a tentative approvalfrom the US Food and Drug Administration to market 40mg tablets of generic forms of Eli Lilly's antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) and AstraZeneca's ulcer drug Prilosec (omeprazole).
The company plans to distribute fluoxetine through Pharmaceutical Resources, and expects to market omeprazole when it has established its own generic sales and marketing organization in the USA.
Analysts have predicted $30-$40 million turnover for Dr Reddy's from these two generic versions during the six-month exclusive marketing period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze