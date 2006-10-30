Drug ad spending rose 9% in 1st half 2006

Advertisement expenditure by drugmakers in the USA grew 9% to $2.46 billion during the first six months of 2006, according to a media analyst firm, noting a shift towards magazines (34% of all drug firm advertising up from 29% for the like period in 2005), while television slipped from 64% to 59%.
TNS Media Intelligence explained the growing market is a sign that drugmakers are more confident after a period of criticism about "splashy campaigns" that allegedly "minimized medicines' risks" in the wake of the September 2004 withdrawal of US drug major Merck & Co's painkiller Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim). Tighter industry guidelines and the increased use of physicians in adverts to discuss the side effects of drugs were also noted.
