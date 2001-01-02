Drug-coated stent blocks restenosis

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Cordis Corp has reported the results of apilot study which has found an unprecedentedly-low rate of restenosis in patients undergoing revascularization procedures accompanied by intracoronary stenting.
The latest results from a pilot study involving 45 patients who received Cordis' Velocity stent, coated with American Home Products' immunosuppressant drug Rapamune (sirolimus), has revealed that none of the first 15 patients, enrolled in Brazil, have any signs of restenosis after 12 months of follow-up. A similar situation was seen in a further 15 Dutch patients at the six-month timepoint, according to Patrick Serruys of Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, one of the principal investigators in the study.
Eduardo Sousa, from the Dante Pazzanese Institute of Cardiology in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said that quantitative coronary angiography and intravascular ultrasound of the 15 patients who had reached the 12-month timepoint revealed good coverage of their stents by endothelium, and no evidence of in-stent or edge restenosis. Moreover, there has been no evidence of adverse events with the stent, and there have been no deaths, myocardial infarctions, stent thromboses or repeat revascularizations in the patients treated to date.
