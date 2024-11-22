DRUG FIRMS ARE STOCK MARKET DARLINGS

The success of UK pharmaceutical companies overseas, especially in the USA, "has ensured their place in the world drugs league despite the modest size of their domestic market," observe Fiona Walsh and Helen Kay writing in the Sunday Times last week.
And commenting on the USA, the Pink Sheet says that drug stocks "are winners across-the-board," although price rest-raint is gaining Wall Street attention. The 30-issue Pharmaceutical Component of the FDC Index showed an increase of 52.4% from end-1990 to end-1991, its second best performance since the Pink Sheet started its indexing of the sector. This compares with a 20.3% rise in the Dow Jones and a 26.2% increase in the S&P 500. In 1985 the Pharmaceutical Component posted a 53% gain.
Pfizer was the most attractive of the US stocks, according to the Pink Sheet, showing a gain in 1991 trading of over 100%. More spectacular stock price rises were reported for smaller companies, such as ICN Pharmaceutical (up 526.1%) and Bolar (up 468.4%). Two laggards in the USA were Eli Lilly, up just 14%, and Marion Merrell Dow, which stayed flat at $36.38 over the year. The Pink Sheet notes that both Lilly and MMD had the "odd, but noteworthy, distinction of having investment portfolios made up of stakes in other drug companies that outperformed the growth of their own stocks in terms of percentage increases."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze