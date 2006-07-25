Friday 22 November 2024

Drug firms keep out of on-line conversation

25 July 2006

A US reader on the Lifehacker weblog or "blog" (www. lifehacker.com) asked for advice on purchasing medicines via the Internet from Canadian pharmacies. The site's editor, Gina Trapani, who describes the purpose of Lifehacker as recommending "the downloads and web sites that actually save time," wrote to her 120,000 recorded daily readers: "I can't say I've ever purchased meds on-line, but maybe you have. Help us help Carol and spill about your good (and bad) experiences in the comments or to tips@lifehacker.com."

Among the commenters who responded were: several Canadian pharmacists extolling the virtues of their services (one of them apparently mails its products from within the USA to avoid customs seizures); some readers who recommended their favorite sources; a writer who warned of the unreliability of suppliers and the illegality of such imports; and two commenters who suggested that "Carol" should either try to get information about discounted drugs through her doctor, or contact her insurer about bulk prices negotiated with drug firms. The glaring omission in the responses was that no one provided a voice from the drug industry or its trade associations, not even to offer details of where to find information about patient assistance programs (Marketletter May 29).

According to a report by ePharm5, a specialist pharmaceutical business publication based in Massachusetts, USA: "while many pharmas are hiring third parties to observe conversations occurring in the 'blogosphere' and gather market research, few, if any pharma are using corporate blogs to spread goodwill and put a face on pharma, which some experts suggest they should." There are several problems for drugmakers in the USA, given that they operate in a communications environment that is regulated for both medical information with the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as market-sensitive issues with financial exchanges and regulators. In Europe, where direct-to-consumer communication is prohibited, the margin for maneuver is even more constrained.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze