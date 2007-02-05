DSBM OKs EntreMed's MKC-1 breast cancer trial

USA-based pharmaceutical company EntreMed says that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board's review of a Phase II trial of its anticancer agent MKC-1 has concluded that the risks associated with the drug are "appropriate for the population under study."

The trial is examining MKC-1 as a therapy for women with advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have not responded to conventional therapy. EntreMed added that the DSMB felt the program did not require modification, and that it should continue as planned. The firm also said that the compound is being examined in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and hematological malignancies.

EntreMed added that it has purchased the remaining bulk quantities of the active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the manufacture of the drug from Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, from which it obtained a worldwide license to develop and commercialize the product.