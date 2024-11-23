DuPont Merck & Scios Sign Alzheimer's Deal

DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical and Scios Inc have announced the signing ofan agreement establishing a research collaboration into Alzheimer's disease, with the initial focus being on using Scios' high-throughput screening systems to identify useful DuPont Merck compounds.

Under the terms of the agreement, DuPont Merck has agreed to purchase $3 million of Scios common stock, and will make milestone and royalty payments. Additional financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.