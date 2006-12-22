Dynavax' TLR9 drug prolongs time-to-progression

USA-based Dynavax Technologies reported encouraging preliminary data from an ongoing open-label Phase IIa study of its TLR9 agonist in combination with Roche's MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) as a treatment for patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, held in Orlando, Florida.
The study enrolled 23 follicular lymphoma patients who had relapsed after at least one prior treatment. Patients were evaluated using functional assays, gene expression profiling and immuno-histochemistry studies. According to the firm, patients on the TLR9 agonist who had clearly increased expression of TLR9 agonist- and interferon-inducible genes showed a prolonged time-to-progression compared to those who were less responsive to the drug and to historical controls. The combination of rituximab and the TLR9 agonist was well-tolerated, while adverse events were minimal, Dynavax noted.
