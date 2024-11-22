E Merck Gains From Baxter Sale

With the announcement that Baxter International is selling its Industrial and Life Sciences division to VWR Corporation for approximately $400 million, Germany's E Merck (a leading European pharmaceutical and laboratory supply group) will get a stronger foothold in the US sector.

VWR, with 1994 sales of some $550 million, is the major distribution partner for Merck's laboratory chemicals in North America. The sales of the Baxter divisions operating in the same sector amount to around $450 million a year, says Merck.

Merck already has an equity stake in VWR, but now plans to increase this by around 15% to a total of 46%; its US-based subsidiary EM Industries will exercise its current warrants to purchase common stock for $11 per share and has agreed to purchase additional shares of VWR common stock for $12.44 per share, amounting to a total investment of some $230 million in equity and debt.