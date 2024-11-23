Efficacy With DuPont Merck's DMP 266

DuPont Merck's investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptaseinhibitor DMP 266 has demonstrated significant viral load reduction and CD4 cell recovery when given in combination with Merck's Crixivan (indinavir).

The interim data revealed that at 24 weeks, 82% of patients receiving the combination therapy achieved a viral load below the assay detection limit of 400 copies per ml, compared to only 38% of patients receiving Crixivan alone. CD4 cell increases greater than 100 cells/mm3 were also noted by researchers.

The most common adverse events included headache, rash and diarrhea. Two patients discontinued treatment, one due to a rash and the other because of raised liver enzyme levels. The study is to continue and will investigate the effects of larger doses of DMP 266 plus Crixivan; DMP 266 is known to induce the metabolism of indinavir and reduce plasma levels. Other trials with DMP 266 in combination with other antiretrovirals are also ongoing, reports the company, with pediatric trials planned.