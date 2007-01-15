EFPIA Japan elects new board members

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations has announced the election of new members to its Japanese representative board. Effective from January 1, Marc Dunoyer, president of GlaxoSmithKline KK, the Japanese subsidiary of the UK-based drug major, was appointed chairman of the EFPIA Japan.

Masuhiro Kato and Philippe Fauchet, presidents of the local divisions of global drug majors Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and France's Sanofi-Aventis, respectively, became vice chairmen. Also joining the board as directors were Isao Ohhashi (president, Novartis Holding Japan), Claus Eilersen (president, Novo Nordisk Pharma) and Emmanuel Caemaex (president, UCB Japan).