EFPIA Japan elects new board members

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations has announced the election of new members to its Japanese representative board. Effective from January 1, Marc Dunoyer, president of GlaxoSmithKline KK, the Japanese subsidiary of the UK-based drug major, was appointed chairman of the EFPIA Japan.
Masuhiro Kato and Philippe Fauchet, presidents of the local divisions of global drug majors Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and France's Sanofi-Aventis, respectively, became vice chairmen. Also joining the board as directors were Isao Ohhashi (president, Novartis Holding Japan), Claus Eilersen (president, Novo Nordisk Pharma) and Emmanuel Caemaex (president, UCB Japan).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze