Eight new drugs added to Japan's NHI list by MHLW

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has added eight new drugs (five New Chemical Entities, one new formulation, a new dosage and a new administration route) including Vesicare (solifenacin succinate), Zoloft (sertraline) and Detrusitol (tolterodine tartrate) to the National Health Insurance drug price list effective June 1.
Astellas Pharmaceutical's Vesicare was priced at 119.70 yen ($1.06) and 201.60 yen for 2.5mg and 5mg tablets, respectively. The forecast sales of the drug, for the treatment of urgency incontinence and urinary frequency, for the first year and at peak in the ninth are 4.4 billion yen and 21.3 billion yen, respectively, according to the Chuikyo (Central Social Insurance Medical Council).
The prices of Pfizer's serotonin selective reuptake inhibitor Zoloft, for the treatment of depression and panic disorder, are 137.20 yen and 241.10 yen for 25mg and 50mg tablets, respectively. The estimated sales of the drug for the first year and at peak in the sixth are 2.26 billion yen and 48.22 yen, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze