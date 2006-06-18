Eight out of 10 US men unaware of ED-hypertension link

Men's Health Network, a US non-profit educational organization made up of physicians, researchers, public health workers and other health professionals, has teamed up with GlaxoSmithKline, the UK-headquartered world number two drugmaker and US drug major Schering-Plough to launch Check Men's Facts, a program to raise awareness among men about the link between erectile dysfunction and other common medical conditions, as well as to improve communication between patients and their physicians.
A nationwide survey conducted by Harris Interactive, a USA-based market research firm, has found that 82% of men aged 35 and over in the USA who have high blood pressure are unaware of the link between their condition and erectile dysfunction. Even fewer respondents recognized a link between high cholesterol and ED, with 86% unaware. A substantial 73% were ignorant of a link between diabetes and ED.
Matt Rosenberg, medical director at the Mid-Michigan Health Centers in Jackson, Michigan, USA, believes that the findings offer an opening for men with ED to address their condition by seeking out medical advice. Dr Rosenberg said: "in my clinical experience, men often feel more comfortable visiting the doctor for a condition like hypertension. If more men understood the link between these medical conditions, which are treatable, they might have an easier time talking to their doctor."
