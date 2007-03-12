Eisai launches manufacturing unit in UK

Tokyo, Japan-based Eisai has established a pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary in Hatfield, UK, owned by the company's European regional headquarters, Eisai Europe Limited, based in London. This is the company's first manufacturing facility in Europe and will function as the core base of quality assurance and supply chain management for Eisai's European operations. "Establishment of our own manufacturing base in Europe aims to enhance Eisai's global supply chain, ensuring the company's commitment to a stable supply of safe and high-quality products across Europe," the firm said. In addition, the new site will be recruiting manufacturing/quality assurance experts by the targeted operational launch in fiscal-year 2008.