Eisai launches manufacturing unit in UK

Tokyo, Japan-based Eisai has established a pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary in Hatfield, UK, owned by the company's European regional headquarters, Eisai Europe Limited, based in London. This is the company's first manufacturing facility in Europe and will function as the core base of quality assurance and supply chain management for Eisai's European operations. "Establishment of our own manufacturing base in Europe aims to enhance Eisai's global supply chain, ensuring the company's commitment to a stable supply of safe and high-quality products across Europe," the firm said. In addition, the new site will be recruiting manufacturing/quality assurance experts by the targeted operational launch in fiscal-year 2008.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze