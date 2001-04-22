Friday 22 November 2024

Eli Lilly building $250 million biotechnology plant in Puerto Rico

22 April 2001

Eli Lilly has announced plans to build a $250 million biotechnologyproduct manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico, which will initially produce the company's diabetes treatment Humalog (insulin lispro). When completed, the facility will be the first large-scale biotechnology plant in Puerto Rico and one of the biggest of its type in the world, Lilly said.

Over the construction period, which should lead to the facility being fully operational by 2005, Lilly will hire 300 people, increasing its local workforce by more than 30%. The company currently employs approximately 900 workers at three plants in Carolina and Mayaguez, and new jobs to be created as a result of the project include positions for microbiologists, biochemists and protein scientists. Maria Crowe, president of Lilly's Puerto Rico operations, said the firm has enjoyed a positive business presence in the country for 35 years, and "this project reaffirms our commitment to maintaining our presence" in the area.

Lilly claimed that several factors led to its decision to build the facility in Puerto Rico, including "the positive economic incentives, availability of skilled work force, and the proven results of our current employees and operations." The growing level of demand and the increasing rate of diabetes growth globally also highlighted the need for a new facility, the firm said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze