Eli Lilly building $250 million biotechnology plant in Puerto Rico

Eli Lilly has announced plans to build a $250 million biotechnologyproduct manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico, which will initially produce the company's diabetes treatment Humalog (insulin lispro). When completed, the facility will be the first large-scale biotechnology plant in Puerto Rico and one of the biggest of its type in the world, Lilly said.

Over the construction period, which should lead to the facility being fully operational by 2005, Lilly will hire 300 people, increasing its local workforce by more than 30%. The company currently employs approximately 900 workers at three plants in Carolina and Mayaguez, and new jobs to be created as a result of the project include positions for microbiologists, biochemists and protein scientists. Maria Crowe, president of Lilly's Puerto Rico operations, said the firm has enjoyed a positive business presence in the country for 35 years, and "this project reaffirms our commitment to maintaining our presence" in the area.

Lilly claimed that several factors led to its decision to build the facility in Puerto Rico, including "the positive economic incentives, availability of skilled work force, and the proven results of our current employees and operations." The growing level of demand and the increasing rate of diabetes growth globally also highlighted the need for a new facility, the firm said.