Eli Lilly Expanding In India

US pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly is expanding its Asian operations in India. Currently, the company's Asian operations are concentrated in Japan and China.
A spokesman for the company has said that Lilly "saw significant growth in the Asian region last year," and sees India as a country where "we have real opportunities for growth." Henceforth, Lilly will be using India as a gateway to enter the fast-developing Asian pharmaceutical market. Lilly's sales in the Asia-Pacific region are said to have grown 44%, compared with a total international sales growth of 17%.
Lilly has already set up two joint ventures with Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's second-largest drug company, in India and the USA (Marketletter January 30), involving total investments of $90 million or more. And earlier this month it was announced that Rhone-Poulenc Rorer had set up Indian affiliate (Marketletter March 13).
