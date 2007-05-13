Friday 13 December 2024

Eli Lilly to publish information on grants and contributions on new web site

13 May 2007

US drug major Eli Lilly has begun posting on-line all its educational grant funding and other monetary contributions provided to USA-based organizations. The firm says it is the first drugmaker to disclose its grants to US organizations, which include medical societies, academic centers, patient groups and non-profit institutions.

"Lilly provides educational grants as a part of our mission to enhance patient care and improve the health care system," said Sidney Taurel, chief executive, adding: "Lilly is proud of the support we provide these organizations in their efforts to inform and empower health care professionals and patients."

Grants are focused on therapeutic areas where Lilly has particular scientific and drug development expertise, including endocrinology, neuroscience and oncology. Mr Taurel said that the company's online posting will allow the public to see how grants are being provided and used.

