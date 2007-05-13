Eli Lilly to publish information on grants and contributions on new web site

US drug major Eli Lilly has begun posting on-line all its educational grant funding and other monetary contributions provided to USA-based organizations. The firm says it is the first drugmaker to disclose its grants to US organizations, which include medical societies, academic centers, patient groups and non-profit institutions.
"Lilly provides educational grants as a part of our mission to enhance patient care and improve the health care system," said Sidney Taurel, chief executive, adding: "Lilly is proud of the support we provide these organizations in their efforts to inform and empower health care professionals and patients."
Grants are focused on therapeutic areas where Lilly has particular scientific and drug development expertise, including endocrinology, neuroscience and oncology. Mr Taurel said that the company's online posting will allow the public to see how grants are being provided and used.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze