Emerging diabetes management solutions boost European market

Increased awareness and the emergence of innovative and effective diabetes management solutions will act as major drivers in the European insulin market over the coming years, according to a report published by market analysts, Frost & Sullivan.

Sylvia Miriyam Findlay, one of the report's authors, said that "technological advancements in the field of drug delivery have propelled scientists to research new and more convenient forms of insulin delivery."

The study, titled European Diabetes Market, finds that awareness levels among type 2 diabetes sufferers has shown improvements, resulting in an increase in the uptake of treatments. In 2005, total spending on diabetes treatments in Europe was $2.80 billion, but would reach $4.60 billion in 2012, according to the report.