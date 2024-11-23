Enhanced R&D And Global Expansion At Eisai

Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai took steps in its fiscal yearended March 31, 1996 to enhance its advanced R&D program and build a firm foundation for global expansion, according to the company's annual report.

During the fiscal year, the firm achieved solid growth with consolidated net sales of 273.4 billion yen ($2.56 billion), an increase of 5.8%. Operating income was up 9% to 49.1 billion yen, and net income grew 9.7% to 19.1 billion yen.

Eisai launched a new generation alpha-1 blocker, Detantol-R (bunazosin hydrochloride) in a single, daily dose, and Glakay, a treatment for osteoporosis in capsule form. The firm also introduced several new over-the-counter products, notably, Juvelus-a, a natural vitamin E preparation, and a reformulated version of Saclon, an indigestion and heartburn remedy.