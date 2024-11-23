Entacapone And Tolcapone Near Market Introduction

Orion Pharma's entacapone and Roche's Tasmar (tolcapone) prolong theactions of levodopa in Parkinson's disease, reducing the motor impairment associated with levodopa treatment and allowing for significant reductions in the amount of levodopa required daily, according to studies presented at the 12th International Symposium on Parkinson's Disease in London, UK.
Tolcapone and entacapone belong to a class of drugs known as catechol-O-methyltransferase, or COMT inhibitors.
Parkinson's patients experience fluctuations in response to levodopa, known as the "on-off" phenomenon. By increasing the bioavailability of levodopa, which is converted to dopamine in the brain, COMT inhibitors may help overcome the "wearing-off" situation, currently experienced by around 75% of levodopa patients.
