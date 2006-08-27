Entelos and Novartis form research collaboration

California, USA-based life sciences company Entelos says it has entered into a collaboration with Swiss drug major Novartis, under which the pair will carry out research using the former's PhysioLab "virtual patient" platform. The firms will use the technology to determine the likely effects of various developmental compounds in terms of target evaluation, compound optimization and potential Phase III trial design.

Under the terms of the accord, Novartis will supply research funding, in return for data from the project that it will use to support its drug development activities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.