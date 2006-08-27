EpiCept receives F&S Transdermal Drug Delivery award

US financial analysis firm Frost & Sullivan has named New Jersey-based pharmaceutical firm EpiCept as recipient of its 2006 Transdermal Drug Delivery Entrepreneurial Company of the year award, in response to the company's emerging leadership in the field.

EpiCept's primary focus is on the transdermal delivery of non-opioid drugs that target peripheral nerve conditions for use in pain management. F&S said that the firm has achieved its position through partnering deals that assist in the development and marketing of products. F&S research analyst, Jason McKinnie, cited EpiCept's deals with Endo Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics as successful examples of this strategy.

In addition, EpiCept's most advanced analgesic patch product, Lidopain SP, which the firm is developing in partnership with fellow US firm Adolor, is expected to enter Phase III clinical trials in the USA in the next year.