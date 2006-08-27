EpiCept receives F&S Transdermal Drug Delivery award

US financial analysis firm Frost & Sullivan has named New Jersey-based pharmaceutical firm EpiCept as recipient of its 2006 Transdermal Drug Delivery Entrepreneurial Company of the year award, in response to the company's emerging leadership in the field.
EpiCept's primary focus is on the transdermal delivery of non-opioid drugs that target peripheral nerve conditions for use in pain management. F&S said that the firm has achieved its position through partnering deals that assist in the development and marketing of products. F&S research analyst, Jason McKinnie, cited EpiCept's deals with Endo Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics as successful examples of this strategy.
In addition, EpiCept's most advanced analgesic patch product, Lidopain SP, which the firm is developing in partnership with fellow US firm Adolor, is expected to enter Phase III clinical trials in the USA in the next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze