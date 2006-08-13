Epigenomics and J&J sign cancer R&D accord

Berlin, Germany-based Epigenomics AG has entered a reasearch collaboration with US health care major Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical R& D unit to identify and analyze potential biomarkers for use in the latter's oncology program. Epigenomics will use its proprietary differential methylation hybridization chip technology to discover biomarkers that may support the development of anticancer drugs.
Under the terms of the deal, Epigenomics will receive an undisclosed upfront payment; no further financial details were released.
DNA methylation is a biological process responsible for controlling genetic activity that occurs in distinct patterns in cells and, according to Epigenomics, this chip allows for "rapid profiling of methylation patterns across the entire genome." Changes in these patterns can act as a marker for diseases such as cancer and could be useful for predicting response to drugs, the German firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze