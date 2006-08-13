Epigenomics and J&J sign cancer R&D accord

Berlin, Germany-based Epigenomics AG has entered a reasearch collaboration with US health care major Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical R& D unit to identify and analyze potential biomarkers for use in the latter's oncology program. Epigenomics will use its proprietary differential methylation hybridization chip technology to discover biomarkers that may support the development of anticancer drugs.

Under the terms of the deal, Epigenomics will receive an undisclosed upfront payment; no further financial details were released.

DNA methylation is a biological process responsible for controlling genetic activity that occurs in distinct patterns in cells and, according to Epigenomics, this chip allows for "rapid profiling of methylation patterns across the entire genome." Changes in these patterns can act as a marker for diseases such as cancer and could be useful for predicting response to drugs, the German firm noted.