Friday 22 November 2024

EPO revokes Roche patent on PCR technology

3 June 2001

The European Patent Office has revoked a key patent owned by Swisspharmaceutical firm Roche covering components used in DNA analysis via the polymerase chain reaction. Specifically, the EPO's action covers a patent (EPO-0-258-017 B1) claiming intellectual property on a number of important enzymes, including both native and recombinant forms of Taq DNA polymerase, used in PCR and gene sequencing.

After hearing expert testimony over the course of three days, the EPO found on May 30 that the patent was invalid because it lacked novelty and was obviously based on prior art. The verdict is consistent with decisions in other countries on similar patents, most recently the 1999 US court decision which held that the '818 patent on Taq polymerase held by Roche was unenforceable due to fraud in obtaining it, as well as a similar finding in Australia (Marketletters passim).

Roche appealed the US fraud ruling via the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington DC, with the latest hearing held on May 10, and a decision is expected in late-2001 or early-2002. In Australia, a decision is pending from the Australian Federal Court to determine whether the country's patent office acted properly in allowing Roche to amend its patent to remove statements that were the basis for a finding of fraud in the US case.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze