ERA meeting: Roche's Mircera is first drug to convert anemia dialysis patients to once-monthly dosing

Switzerland-based drug major Roche says that Mircera, its continuous erythropoetin receptor antagonist, is the first drug to directly convert dialysis patients to a once-monthly dosing schedule. The results of three Phase III maintenance studies, part of the largest clinical development program ever undertaken for a drug treating renal anemia, were presented at the annual meeting of the European Renal Association, held in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the studies, dialysis patients treated with short-acting and frequently-administered epoetin anti-anemia drugs were directly switched to a once-monthly treatment resulting in stable haemoglobin levels. Roche noted that the once-monthly dosing approach has never before studied in this way and represents a milestone in anemia management.

Dialysis patients can receive existing anti-anemia treatments as frequently as several times a week, depending on the drug and patient status. Roche hopes that its once-monthly CERA could have a positive impact on the management of the blood disorder by reducing work loads and offering greater efficiencies.