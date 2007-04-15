Friday 10 January 2025

Erbitux increases overall survival in SCCHN

15 April 2007

German drugmaker Merck KGaA and US firms Bristol-Myers Squibb and ImClone say that first-line Phase III study data on Erbitux (cetuximab) combined with platinum-based chemotherapy met the primary endpoint of increasing survival in recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

The randomized European trial, known as EXTREME, studied more than 400 patients with their first-in-class epidermal growth factor receptor monoclonal antibody in combination with either cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) or carboplatin plus 5-FU compared with patients treated with cisplatin plus 5-FU or carboplatin plus 5-FU alone. Results from this study have been submitted for presentation at the 2007 American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, to be held in Chicago.

According to the firms, head and neck cancer may occur in the epithelial cells of any tissues or organs in the head and neck region excluding the eyes, brain, ears, thyroid or esophagus. Most head and neck cancers occur in the oral cavity (43%) followed by the pharynx (33%) and the larynx (24%). The estimated incidence of this type of cancer in Europe is around 140,000 annually, with over 65,000 deaths per year. Currently, median survival for patients with recurrent or metastatic disease is only about six months, Merck noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J’s Margaret Yu named Artbio CMO
Pharmaceutical
J&J’s Margaret Yu named Artbio CMO
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
Vertex out-licenses povetacicept to Zai Lab
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III results for Pfizer’s sasanlimab
10 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sciwind’s Verdiva Bio deal earnings could top $2.4 billion
10 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Light Horse emerges along with Novartis collaboration
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
Veralox nudges pipeline forward with option deal
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
CatalYm appoints Scott Clarke as CEO
10 January 2025

Company Spotlight

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze