Ethical Generics On Target

Ethical Generics of the UK, which was set up by Bayer of Germany (Marketletters passim), has reached a milestone in achieving turnover of L1 million ($1.6 million). The firm has brought four products to the market in the past six months, and is on target to introduce at least eight more before the end of 1997, it says.

Roger Cuff, general manager at EG, said: "in the past seven months Ethical Generics has brought a new approach to the expanding generics market by focusing on the customers' needs. We forecast a significant increase in the market for generic medicines over the next few years, and are on target to establish the company as a major player in the generics market by the year 2000."

EG was set to launch Digenac XL 100 (diclofenac sodium) in the UK on October 14 for the management of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, low back pain and acute musculoskeletal disorders. The basic National Health Service price for 28 tablets is L10.