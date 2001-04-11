EU Commission sees parallel importing as way to drive drug price

While some pharmaceutical industry representatives would like toconvince the European Commission that there are numerous reasons to prevent parallel trade in medicines, this is not the view in Brussels, European Competition Commissioner Mario Monti told a recent conference held in Brussels, Belgium, by Alliance UniChem, a leading pan-European drug wholesaler. In fact, he told delegates, the Commission views parallel importing as a suitable way of driving the markets towards more harmonious pricing across the whole of Europe.
If Dr Monti's view are confirmed, it will pretty much mean the end of the current battle started by SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline) to uphold its right to practice a dual pricing system in Spain, where it charges more for products intended for export than those for the domestic market, for which prices are controlled by the government (Marketletters passim).
Dr Monti told the meeting that the Commission has never ruled formally on cooperative agreements between competing companies, noting that, so far, there have been only two formal decisions applying to Article 81 of the Treaty of Rome regarding the pharmaceutical sector, that of Sandoz (now Novartis) in 1987 and Bayer in 1996, the latter on Adalat (nifedipine).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze