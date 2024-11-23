Saturday 23 November 2024

EU OTC Pharma Market To Be Deregulated

10 December 1997

Competition is to be introduced into the over-the-counter drugs marketin the European Union, the second Frankfurt Round Table on Completing the Single Pharmaceutical Market, held in Germany last week, agreed.

The meeting, convened by European Commissioner for Industrial Affairs, Information and Telecommunications Technology Martin Bangemann, between EU member states, Commission officials and the industry, agreed this step as a first move in dealing with the issue of how to provide affordable access to medicines for EU consumers while at the same time ensuring sufficient R&D funding for the industry.

Dr Bangemann said that initial steps towards implementing this move could take place as early as first-half 1998, although he cautioned that "we are still some way off from a consensus about the solutions to the issues" under discussion. These included parallel imports, a problem which the industry believes will only get worse when the EU is enlarged to include a further 12, mainly eastern European, nations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze