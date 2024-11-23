EU OTC Pharma Market To Be Deregulated

Competition is to be introduced into the over-the-counter drugs marketin the European Union, the second Frankfurt Round Table on Completing the Single Pharmaceutical Market, held in Germany last week, agreed.
The meeting, convened by European Commissioner for Industrial Affairs, Information and Telecommunications Technology Martin Bangemann, between EU member states, Commission officials and the industry, agreed this step as a first move in dealing with the issue of how to provide affordable access to medicines for EU consumers while at the same time ensuring sufficient R&D funding for the industry.
Dr Bangemann said that initial steps towards implementing this move could take place as early as first-half 1998, although he cautioned that "we are still some way off from a consensus about the solutions to the issues" under discussion. These included parallel imports, a problem which the industry believes will only get worse when the EU is enlarged to include a further 12, mainly eastern European, nations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze