EU pharma seeks more open Japanese market

Japan needs to acknowledge its international role as a leadingknowledge-based economy and, as such, promote a more open and challenging international market that rewards innovation, according to Jean-Francois Dehecq, president of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, and chief executive of Sanofi-Synthelabo.
Speaking in Tokyo while on a European drug industry delegation visit, Mr Dehecq said that Japan's overall health care costs have been rising about 8% a year but that its spending on medicines has been cut regularly, and last year this stood at the same level as it was in 1993. 2002's health care reform needs to create a new pricing system which supports R&D, with real premiums for innovative products, he said.
The delegation welcomed Japan's efforts to bring its drug regulatory environment into line with international norms and its commitment to accept more global clinical trials, but stressed that now is a crucial moment for Japan's economy and for the drug sector, as one of its key assets. The outcome of the reforms will determine the drugsector's future, its growth and development, its capacity to attract new R&D investment and, thus, its ability to contribute actively and positively to Japan's economic growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze