EU Refusal To Block P-Is "Justified"

The European Union has said that it was justified in refusing to allow European Union governments to block exports of low-priced pharmaceutical products from Spain and Portugal, because it was "upholding the principle of the free movement of goods" in the single market.
The statement has been made in connection with the lawsuit which was filed in the European Court of First Instance at the end of April by Glaxo Wellcome, Merck Sharp & Dohme and Organon. The suit is attempt to overturn the decision announced by the Commission on December 13, 1995, to reject requests from 10 EU member states for emergency measures to forestall the economic damage which they claimed that these imports would produce (Marketletter December 18 & 25).
The companies' suit alleges that the Commission decision places industry employment and research in jeopardy, and also endangers public health. Further, they claim, it undermines intellectual property protection, with the only benefit being reaped by businesses which exploit the price discrepancies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze