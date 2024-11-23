EU To Probe Roche/Boehringer Mannheim Merger

Hoffmann-La Roche's planned takeover of Boehringer Mannheim and De Puy,via the acquisition of the Bermuda-based group holding company Corange for some $1 billion, is to be investigated by the European Commission (Marketletters passim). The Commission notes that an overlap exists between Roche and BM in the areas of in vitro diagnostics as well as in pharmaceuticals.

The overlaps in the pharmaceutical sector are limited, but the merger will lead to important market share additions in in vitro diagnostics. This latter field can be divided into five distinct areas, including clinical chemistry and immunochemistry. BM is the market leader in clinical chemistry in most European Union member states and has important market positions in certain immunochemistry tests. Roche has a smaller stake in these markets, but is still an important competitor, active in all the member states.

The merger would also lead on a national level to added market share of more than 40% in Austria, Germany, Italy, Portugal and all the Scandinavian countries.